AirTrunk readies Australia's first hyper-scale data centres

Sydney and Melbourne are on track to gain Australia's first hyper-scale data centres this August, with AirTrunk moving in critical infrastructure after breaking ground at the two sites.

The company purchased the sites for a combined $46 million last summer while announcing an investment in Australia of $1.2 billion over the next four years. It was further backed to the tune of $400 million in a financing round in February 2017, which saw investment from Goldman Sachs and private equity firm TPG.

AirTrunk, led by former NextDC finance chief Robin Khuda, is on a mission to provide heavy-hitting customers - tech heavyweights such as Google - with cost-effective and scalable data center solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. While its sites will begin by offering a capacity of 20MW, staged expansion will see that grow to 70MW over time.

Designed from the outset with further, simpler expansion in mind, AirTrunk's plants will offer 24/7 manned security, generous client meeting rooms, plus full redundancy across power supply, environment control and network connectivity.

