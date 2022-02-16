12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Cryptocurrencies targetted by cyber criminals

Interest in crypto, and public awareness, is higher than ever and growing, with companies from Starbucks to KFC accepting crypto as payment.

But as the technology becomes more widely adopted, the cyber security risks increase as hackers spot weaknesses and opportunities.

Hackers stole more than US$600 million of tokens from decentralised finance (DeFi) platform Poly Network in August 2021, and we can expect more large-scale attacks. Crypto exchange BitMart was hit for US$150mn in December 2021 while a month earlier, a teenager was arrested for stealing more than US$36mn in a crypto theft.

Regulators in the US are looking to mitigate risk in cryptocurrency markets, while China has gone even further – banning crypto trading and mining in September 2021.







Electrification will boost clean energy and batteries



We may be most familiar with the electrification of vehicles (EVs) but being able to harness renewable energy is going to impact our lives in wider ways.



Mainstream electrification will see companies, investors, and governments place big bets on the technology and cheap sources of clean energy become more abundant. This will also see leaps in battery technology that will set the stage for mass electrification across industries.



This lowering of cost and improving the efficiency of storage and generation from solar and wind, for example, will be game-changers, and companies already pioneering battery technology – like automakers Tesla , GM, Volvo, Honda , BMW – could have a head start.



Lighter, longer-lasting batteries could help electric planes take to the skies, remove range anxiety for EVs, make it cheaper for property owners to install on-premises energy storage, and much more.





Big tech’s consumer privacy battle



There is a lot of data out there about every single one of us. With 20 years of exposure to the internet, Big Tech behemoths like Amazon, Facebook (aka Meta), Google, and Apple have acquired considerable data. This has in due course led to security concerns and triggered waves of consumer privacy regulation (like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR) over the past few years.



At the same time, consumers have also become more sceptical of how their data is managed and increased their demand for control over its collection, storage, and use. Organisations that do not comply are potentially facing ruin. Unless you have pockets as deep as Amazon, who was fined US$887mn in July 2021 for GDPR. In July 2019, Facebook was fined US$5bn for violating consumer privacy rules.



Rising executive interest in privacy and compliance management reveals that the protection of consumer data has increasingly become a priority for businesses across all industries.





Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) kills the credit card



As the Covid-19 pandemic drove unprecedented levels of e-commerce, “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) saw a huge boost while credit card balances dropped.



BNPL startups such as Klarna and Afterpay , which was recently acquired by Block saw record-setting levels of funding and deals in 2021 and is expected to grow 10 to 15 times to reach more than US$1tn in annual gross merchandise volume by 2025.

