International Women’s Day: virtual events inform and inspire

The Power of Women as Investors

March 8, 2pm GMT / 10pm HKT

Singapore / virtual

With a focus on #ownyourworth for this year’s International Women’s Day, UBS bank will deliver a number of candid interviews and panel discussions around what it means to own your worth this March. On International Women’s Day, UBS welcomes women to join a discussion with Ajaita Shah , CEO and Founder, Frontier Markets, Joanna Bichsel , CEO and Founder, Kasha Global Inc, and Suzanne Biegel , global expert and leader in gender-smart investing. In this discussion, panellists will explore the change women as investors are bringing to our world with their increasing ownership and control of wealth.





Breaking the Bias for a Sustainable Tomorrow

LeadWomen Sdn Bhd

March 8, 9am – 11am (GMT+8)

Malaysia / virtual

LeadWomen Sdn Bhd was established in 2011 with a mission to increase female representation in senior leadership and on the boards of corporate Malaysia. Join them in various virtual sessions through March celebrating, empowering and giving space for women for better days for all people. The inaugural panel discussion on March 8 will include Yuki Aizawa , Country Director of Malaysia Chapter Women in Tech Global Movement, Katja Freiwald , Regional Programme Manager of WeEmpowerAsia, UN Women, Nisha Sabanayagam , Executive Director of All Women's Action Society (AWAM), Dr Kala Nesaretnam, Co-founder of Climate Governance Malaysian opportunity to uncover issues that may cut across industries or are industry specific.





Tokyo International Women’s Day 2022 #BreakTheBias event

British Chamber of Commerce, Japan

March 8, 5.30pm – 6.30pm (Tokyo)

Toyko, Japan

The British Chamber of Commerce in Japan is marking International Women’s Day 2022 with a virtual #BreakTheBias event, hosted in association with Barclays, SMBC, and the Japan Society (UK). In Japan, Prime Minister Kishida has promised a new form of capitalism. What has not yet been alluded to is the role women might play in this alternative economic model. In this session, Bill Emmott, Chairman of the Japan Society in the UK, will lead the discussion to shed light on where we stand in this sea of bias – in the UK, Japan, and globally. Joined by Andrijana Cvetkovikj , North Asia Director at the Economist Corporate Network, the panel will acknowledge the work already being done in organisations and communities to respond to gender bias, and address what the key roles are for individuals, corporates and governments, in pushing the agenda forward and breaking these biases.





Forum: Be Bold, Make Change

Kearney

March 8, 9am – 11am SGT

Singapore, virtual

This International Women’s Day 2022, Kearney and Egon Zehnder have put together a four-part study on Redefining the Future of Work for Women. As part of the study, they interviewed female champions in the Southeast Asian region who are actively uplifting and developing future female leaders. In this session on IWD, Kearney, Egon Zehnder and Stanley Black & Decker jointly host a Southeast Asia virtual event on redefining the future of work for women. During this session, they will present a study focusing on the voice of the future female talent as well as key distinctive ideas from female leaders of their vision for our future. Panelists include Indrijati Rahayoe , CHRO, Prudential Life Assurance Indonesia, Marjorie Lao , former CFO of the LEGO Group, Norlida Azmi , group chief people officer, Axiata Group Berhad, Febrianny Eddy, CEO, PT Vale Indonesia, Judy Lee, independent director, DBS Group Holdings, Mari Pangestu , MD of development policy and partnerships, The World Bank.





Women in Business Conference 2022

March 8, 11am – 3pm (GMT+13)

Australia / virtual

The Women in Business Conference 2022 brings together high-profile international speakers who share remarkable stories of leaders who are making a significant contribution to businesses and communities. This year's conference features a powerful line-up of global leaders, including four TEDx speakers, who will share their insight, experience and knowledge. Featuring interactive sessions, a panel discussion and a post-conference masterclass, the inspirational content is designed to help you overcome challenges, learn how to inspire and influence through communication, examine how purpose and values can drive growth, discover how to manage adversity and change, and develop a game plan for success.