Article
Sustainability

Huhtamaki: supporting brands with the right packaging

By Georgia Wilson
December 11, 2020
Discover the services that Huhtamaki - partner of Crown Resorts Ltd. - provides its customers...

In our latest issue of Supply Chain Digital and Business Chief APAC we spoke to Thomas Tuszynski, Head of Procurement – Goods at Crown Resorts, on how the company adds value for its customers by ensuring quality throughout its supply chain.

When it comes to partnerships, Tuszynski explains that he looks beyond transactional supplier-customer relationships, seeking parties interested in growing alongside Crown Resorts. “One thing we manage is very good supplier relationships, trying to go deep,” says Tuszynski. He is confident in the value of face-to-face interaction. “When there’s an opportunity to go see a producer in another country, I take it,” continues Tuszynski. “We invest that time to go meet the producers and understand their practices.”

With this in mind, partners like global consumables supplier Huhtamaki, which bring assurances around pricing and quality, are extremely valuable. 

Services provided by Huhtamaki

Founded in 1921, Huhtamaki has almost 100 years of experience to deliver smart next generation packaging. Huhtamaki currently operates in 35 countries, with 81 sites around the world.

“With our global network of manufacturing and sales units, we’re well placed to support our customers’ growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive technologies that we split into three business segments, we develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily,” states Huhtamaki.

Huhtamaki three business segments include:

  1. Fiber Foodservice EAO - offering high quality molded fiber and paperboard packaging for fresh food and drinks in Europe, Asia and Oceania
  2. North America - offering a range of packaging for foodservice operators and branded consumer products, such as ice cream packaging, catering disposables and food to go packaging
  3. Flexible Packaging - the company’s flexible packaging business provides light, innovative and flexible packaging materials, pouches and labels for food and drink, coffee packaging, pet food packaging, barrier packaging, retort pouches and packaging for pharmaceutical products in Europe, Asia, Oceania, and South America
