Best new books that will make you a better leader

Amp it Up: Leading for Hypergrowth by Raising Expectations, increasing Urgency, and Elevating Intensity

Frank Slootman

According to author and Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman leading for “unprecedented growth means declaring war on mediocrity, breaking the status quo, and making conflicted choices daily, all with a relentless focus on the mission”. And he should know – given his status as one of the world’s best technology leaders, having led Snowflake to the largest software IPO ever. In Amp It Up, Slootman shares his leadership approach for the first time, offering principles and advice – from focusing on the customer to removing distraction – on transforming an organisation for maximum growth and scale.

Play Nice But Win: A CEO’s Journey from Founder to Leader

Michael S. Dell and James Kaplan

The latest rags-to-riches business book charts the rise of 1980s college dropout to leader of one of America’s largest tech firms, Dell Technologies. Already a Wall Street Journal bestseller since its launch last October, Play Nice But Win is a candid personal portrait of Michael Dell and the battles he fought throughout his three-decade-long leadership, including the ultimate battle for his company’s survival. For the first time, Dell reveals the highs and lows of the firm’s evolution, discusses the mentors, rivals (and sharks) that were part of the journey, and reveals the leadership lessons learned, from setting the right tone to giving back to society.

HBR at 100: The Most Influential and Innovative Articles from Harvard Business Review’s First Century

Harvard Business Review

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Harvard Business Review (HBR) has brought together the “most definitive management ideas of the century” from the world’s foremost thought leaders in a commemorative tome that’s a perfect dip in and out holiday read. Hear from Daniel Goleman on emotional intelligence, Robert Livingston on racial equity, Clayton M Christensen on disruptive innovation, and Andrew McAfee on AI, among others. HBR shares why such ground-breaking ideas continue to be relevant today and what to keep in mind as you prepare for the future.

Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy

Henry Kissinger

Described as “a handbook for the leaders of today and tomorrow”, this book from 99-year-old former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger deconstructs the strategies of six great global political figures – Charles de Gaulle, Nixon, Anwar Sadat, Lee Kuan Yew and Margaret Thatcher – to show it is the combination of character and circumstance that creates history. Based on his own interactions with them, 99-year-old Kissinger examines Nixon’s ‘strategy of equilibrium’, Lee Kwan Yew’s ‘strategy of excellence’ and Thatcher’s ‘strategy of conviction’ bringing both historical context and personal experience to the table.

Influence is Your Superpower: The Science of Winning Hearts, Sparking Change, and Making Good Things Happen

Zoe Chance

From the professor ( Zoe Chance ) behind Yale School of Management’s most popular course comes an engaging book on the science of encouraging other people to say yes. Fun to read, filled with great stories, but rooted in ground-breaking research, Influence is Your Power offers an ethical approach to influence, with guidance on how to cultivate charisma, negotiate comfortably and creatively, and detect manipulators. Among her intriguing techniques – employing the “kindly brontosaurus” strategy, a means of gentle persuasion that refuses “no” for an answer.

Anti-Racist Leadership: How to Transform Corporate Culture in a Race-Conscious World

James D. White and Krista White