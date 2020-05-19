Which Australian companies rank best for customer service?

Research firm Roy Morgan has handed out its annual awards for customer service, recognising companies across a range of industries that go the extra mile to please its clients and users.

At a ceremony in Melbourne, Roy Morgan’s CEO Michele Levine presented 32 awards to businesses that consistently outperformed their peers throughout 2017.

Repeat winners included Lexus winning the Car Manufacturer of the Year award for the fourth consecutive year, Myer winning the Department Store of the Year award for the third consecutive year, The Reject Shop winning the Discount Variety Store of the Year for the sixth consecutive year, and Supercheap Auto winning the Auto Store of the Year award for the third consecutive year.

However, there were also some new entrants, including the likes of Costco, JB Hi-Fi and ALDI Liquor.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Finance

Bank of the Year - Greater Bank

Major Bank of the Year - Commonwealth Bank

Building Society / Credit Union of the Year - People’s Choice Credit Union

General Insurer of the Year - RACT

Private Health Insurer of the Year - St.LukesHealth

Risk & Life Insurer of the Year - Real Insurance

Retail Super Fund of the Year - Macquarie

Industry Super Fund of the Year - Tasplan



Retail

Auto Store of the Year - Supercheap Auto

Coffee Shop of the Year - Muffin Break

Clothing Store of the Year - Jeanswest

Department Store of the Year - Myer

Discount Department Store of the Year - Costco

Discount Variety Store of the Year - The Reject Shop

Furniture/Electrical Store of the Year - JB Hi-Fi

Hardware Store of the Year - Bunnings

Chemist/Pharmacy of the Year - My Chemist

Quick Service Restaurant of the Year - Grill’d

Liquor Store of the Year - ALDI Liquor

Shoe Store of the Year - The Athlete’s Foot

Sports Store of the Year - Rebel

Supermarket of the Year - Foodland



Telecommunications

Home Phone Provider of the Year - Southern Phone

Home Broadband Service Provider of the Year - Internode

Mobile Handset Provider of the Year - Apple iPhone

Mobile Phone Service Provider of the Year - Amaysim



Travel and tourism

Domestic Airline of the Year - Qantas

International Airline of the Year - Air New Zealand

Domestic Business Airline of the Year - Qantas



Utilities

Electricity Provider of the Year - Red Energy

Gas Provider of the Year - Lumo Energy



Automotive

Car Manufacturer of the Year – Lexus



Levine commented: “Now in their seventh year, the Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards continue to be the benchmark by which customer satisfaction is measured in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia. Reliable, accurate and totally objective, the Australian awards reflect the experiences of some 50,000 consumers, as aggregated in our Single Source survey over 12 months.”