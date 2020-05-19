Article
Digital Strategy

Which Australian companies rank best for customer service?

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Research firm Roy Morgan has handed out its annual awards for customer service, recognising companies across a range of industries that go the extra mile to please its clients and users.

At a ceremony in Melbourne, Roy Morgan’s CEO Michele Levine presented 32 awards to businesses that consistently outperformed their peers throughout 2017.

Repeat winners included Lexus winning the Car Manufacturer of the Year award for the fourth consecutive year, Myer winning the Department Store of the Year award for the third consecutive year, The Reject Shop winning the Discount Variety Store of the Year for the sixth consecutive year, and Supercheap Auto winning the Auto Store of the Year award for the third consecutive year.

See also:

However, there were also some new entrants, including the likes of Costco, JB Hi-Fi and ALDI Liquor.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Finance

  • Bank of the Year - Greater Bank
  • Major Bank of the Year - Commonwealth Bank
  • Building Society / Credit Union of the Year - People’s Choice Credit Union
  • General Insurer of the Year - RACT
  • Private Health Insurer of the Year - St.LukesHealth
  • Risk & Life Insurer of the Year - Real Insurance
  • Retail Super Fund of the Year - Macquarie
  • Industry Super Fund of the Year - Tasplan
     

Retail

  • Auto Store of the Year - Supercheap Auto
  • Coffee Shop of the Year - Muffin Break
  • Clothing Store of the Year - Jeanswest
  • Department Store of the Year - Myer
  • Discount Department Store of the Year - Costco
  • Discount Variety Store of the Year - The Reject Shop
  • Furniture/Electrical Store of the Year - JB Hi-Fi
  • Hardware Store of the Year - Bunnings
  • Chemist/Pharmacy of the Year - My Chemist
  • Quick Service Restaurant of the Year - Grill’d
  • Liquor Store of the Year - ALDI Liquor
  • Shoe Store of the Year - The Athlete’s Foot
  • Sports Store of the Year - Rebel
  • Supermarket of the Year - Foodland
     

Telecommunications

  • Home Phone Provider of the Year - Southern Phone
  • Home Broadband Service Provider of the Year - Internode
  • Mobile Handset Provider of the Year - Apple iPhone
  • Mobile Phone Service Provider of the Year - Amaysim
     

Travel and tourism

  • Domestic Airline of the Year - Qantas
  • International Airline of the Year - Air New Zealand
  • Domestic Business Airline of the Year - Qantas
     

Utilities

  • Electricity Provider of the Year - Red Energy
  • Gas Provider of the Year - Lumo Energy
     

Automotive

  • Car Manufacturer of the Year – Lexus
     

Levine commented: “Now in their seventh year, the Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards continue to be the benchmark by which customer satisfaction is measured in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia. Reliable, accurate and totally objective, the Australian awards reflect the experiences of some 50,000 consumers, as aggregated in our Single Source survey over 12 months.”

Roy Morgancustomer service
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy