Which Australian companies rank best for customer service?
Research firm Roy Morgan has handed out its annual awards for customer service, recognising companies across a range of industries that go the extra mile to please its clients and users.
At a ceremony in Melbourne, Roy Morgan’s CEO Michele Levine presented 32 awards to businesses that consistently outperformed their peers throughout 2017.
Repeat winners included Lexus winning the Car Manufacturer of the Year award for the fourth consecutive year, Myer winning the Department Store of the Year award for the third consecutive year, The Reject Shop winning the Discount Variety Store of the Year for the sixth consecutive year, and Supercheap Auto winning the Auto Store of the Year award for the third consecutive year.
However, there were also some new entrants, including the likes of Costco, JB Hi-Fi and ALDI Liquor.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Finance
- Bank of the Year - Greater Bank
- Major Bank of the Year - Commonwealth Bank
- Building Society / Credit Union of the Year - People’s Choice Credit Union
- General Insurer of the Year - RACT
- Private Health Insurer of the Year - St.LukesHealth
- Risk & Life Insurer of the Year - Real Insurance
- Retail Super Fund of the Year - Macquarie
- Industry Super Fund of the Year - Tasplan
Retail
- Auto Store of the Year - Supercheap Auto
- Coffee Shop of the Year - Muffin Break
- Clothing Store of the Year - Jeanswest
- Department Store of the Year - Myer
- Discount Department Store of the Year - Costco
- Discount Variety Store of the Year - The Reject Shop
- Furniture/Electrical Store of the Year - JB Hi-Fi
- Hardware Store of the Year - Bunnings
- Chemist/Pharmacy of the Year - My Chemist
- Quick Service Restaurant of the Year - Grill’d
- Liquor Store of the Year - ALDI Liquor
- Shoe Store of the Year - The Athlete’s Foot
- Sports Store of the Year - Rebel
- Supermarket of the Year - Foodland
Telecommunications
- Home Phone Provider of the Year - Southern Phone
- Home Broadband Service Provider of the Year - Internode
- Mobile Handset Provider of the Year - Apple iPhone
- Mobile Phone Service Provider of the Year - Amaysim
Travel and tourism
- Domestic Airline of the Year - Qantas
- International Airline of the Year - Air New Zealand
- Domestic Business Airline of the Year - Qantas
Utilities
- Electricity Provider of the Year - Red Energy
- Gas Provider of the Year - Lumo Energy
Automotive
- Car Manufacturer of the Year – Lexus
Levine commented: “Now in their seventh year, the Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards continue to be the benchmark by which customer satisfaction is measured in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia. Reliable, accurate and totally objective, the Australian awards reflect the experiences of some 50,000 consumers, as aggregated in our Single Source survey over 12 months.”
