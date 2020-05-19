Social Media vs. Traditional Marketing: Which Method Works Best for Your Business?

Social media use has peaked in Australia and around the globe in recent years, and it doesn’t exclude the business world.

According to a study last week by Nielsen, Australians check their Facebook account 14 times a day, and 35 percent have learned of a new business or product on the site. Meanwhile, Twitter has about 2.5 million Australian users mostly in the 20 to 39 age group, many of which are consumers who participate in active conversations about news, current affairs and sports. Globally, one of every three minutes spent on a mobile phone is on Facebook or another app such as Instagram and Whatsapp.

RELATED TOPIC: 10 Most Visited Social Media Sites In Australia In 2014

What better platform is there to gain attention for your brand? It gives advertisers several different routes, and can be a legitimate outlet for brands and businesses if used properly. With few restrictions to entry, social networks put all companies on a level playing field whether small or multinational. It also helps measure results, distinguish who is interested in your company or product and gives advertisers the opportunity to change their campaign at any moment.

The other advantage to advertising on Facebook is it’s so cost-efficient. Packages begin at less than $5 per day, making it attractive to both small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, Twitter targets those who are happy to share their opinion of a particular topic or product, giving companies instant feedback about its products.

Although Twitter has several options for advertisers such as promoted tweets and trends, video player cards, promoted accounts and website cards, it also requires having an intimate knowledge of its audience for it to work. If your goal isn’t to interact with consumers, you may need to use social media advertising in combination with other tactics in order to be most effective.

RELATED TOPIC: What Does Skype for Business Do for You?

There can also be disadvantages to branding on social media. There’s the possibility of making inappropriate comments on social networks by mistake, employees not following company guidelines when posting, and failing to monitor the companies’ online reputation could be disastrous.

It’s still often best for companies to create 30-second commercials that give the big picture of the brand before using social media to reinforce it. Traditional marketing outlets such as TV, print and radio have been prevalent for decades, and despite its results not being quite as measurable as marketing through social media, it’s still essential for organisations in building brand awareness.

So in short: no marketing plan should be based around one tactic.

Let's connect!

Photo credit: Engage 321