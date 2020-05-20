Read the latest edition of Business Chief Asia, live now

Article
By William Girling
May 20, 2020
Welcome to the January issue of Business Chief Asia!

This month, Business Chief Asia’s cover feature is NTT DATA. Sharath Burla, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions APAC, and Geuko Bosker, senior advisor to the CTO of NTT DATA Corporation, both discuss the ways in which NTT Data assists customers with adding new value to their businesses.

NTT DATA possesses the necessary experience to aid in this endeavour. “Our tagline is ‘we transform trust into value’,” Burla reveals. “Our proven knowledge and expertise, along with our onsite, offsite, and offshore methodologies and execution processes have made us a marketplace leader. Success requires agility and vision to act decisively.” In a world digitally transforming, this work takes on a new urgency. “The customer drives the change. They rely on our thought leadership to help them define themselves,” explains Burla.

In this month’s City Focus, we are in Mumbai, perhaps India’s most internationally famous location owing to its famed film industry: Bollywood.

In our top 10, Business Chief Asia looks at some of the regions top digital disruptors, shaking up established industries and ways of doing business with new approaches.

Enjoy the issue!

