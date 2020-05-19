Qantas teams up with Uber to offer points for journeys to and from airports

National carrier Qantas has partnered with Uber to offer flyers points every time they travel to and from airports using the ride hailing service.

The latest version of the Qantas app (available on 3 November) will display an Uber icon, which will enable frequent flyer customers to book rides. Bronze members will earn one point per dollar spent, with silver members earning two and gold, platinum and platinum one members earning $3.

In addition, members who sign up to Uber for the first time and book a ride via the Qantas app will earn 2,000 bonus Qantas points on their first Uber trip anywhere in Australia

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Olivia Wirth said: “We’re pleased to welcome Uber as one of our Frequent Flyer partners. We know it’s a service our customers already like using and now they have the ability to earn Qantas Points on their rides to and from the airport.

“Our focus is how we can make people’s entire journey more seamless, and incorporating the option to order an Uber through our app helps do that.

More than 3mn Australians currently use Uber to travel to and from various cities.