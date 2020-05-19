Instagram introduces new business tools to Australian customers

Business owners in Australia, New Zealand and the USA will be the first to try out Instagram’s new business tools.

The major feature is the profile function, which enables companies to display important information at the top of the page/screen.

Marketers will also be able to better understand the demographics of their followers thanks to a new insights function, which will allow better targeting of adverts.

“Our focus is to support businesses so they can sell products better, so they can drive foot traffic into their stores and so they can have comprehensive conversations with customers via the app," said Instagram director of market operations Jim Squires. He also said that businesses make up a significant segment of their 400 million consumers.

Facebook, now owner of Instagram, offers a similar business service and insights pages.

Follow @BizReviewAU

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Australia and Asia magazine