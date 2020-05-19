[INFOGRAPHIC] How to compile a business plan to present to investors

A business plan is necessary to the future success of your currently unfounded business, improvement or idea, regardless of if you will on pitch it to to investors or not. If you are drafting it for investors, you will need a very detailed plan that considers the questions and details included in the infographic (compiled by Washington State University in the US).

Your business plan will serve as the framework and foundation for your future company or idea, so make sure it's structurally sound. It can provide benchmarks to see if the business is reaching its goals, provide insight into company culture and inform your employees of the mission statement of the company.

When drafting your business plan, take your time. Consider all of the variables, and do not rush into anything without testing your assumptions. A business plan is not a solitary effort - work with mentors, your colleagues and business partners to ensure you continue to move down the right path. The size and scope of your company and idea depend on your business goals; no two businesses are alike in these instances.

The infographic below provides some great guiding steps for working on, completing and presenting your business plan.

