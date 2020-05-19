INFOGRAPHIC: How Social Networking Sites Are Replacing Traditional Marketing

Social media is alive and well in Australia. An astounding three-quarters of the population use social media Down Under. What’s even more surprising is the amount of time users spend on various social media sites: over two hours.

If you haven’t jumped on the social media bandwagon already, now is the time to do so. With well over 17 million people on some sort of social platform, and around 9 million people using social media apps on their mobile device, the ability for your company to be connected to your customers is better than ever.

And social media isn’t like normal advertising—you’re not just selling your product or service. Now, you’re selling your company culture, the company story, the overall brand and potentially a lifestyle. In Australia, several companies do this very well. To catch Business Review Australia up with the rest of social media, we created an Instagram account. Companies like Atlassian, recently voted the best place to work in Australia, and KORA Organics, the cosmetic and skincare brand from Miranda Kerr, do a great job selling their experience on social media. Each social media platform is a different beast, and you don’t have to use all of them to successfully market yourself or your business on social media. Do your research, understand your audience, and pick the two or three platforms that work best for your brand.

Below is an infographic containing facts and figures about the age groups, the increased popularity and the buying actions of social media users.