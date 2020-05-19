[INFOGRAPHIC] How B2B Companies Use Content Marketing

This infographic, published by Clearpoint PR, shares why and how marketers create and use content, as well as where they post content. Content marketing becomes more valuable bday by day as consumers skip television advertising, ignore magazine advertising and are able to shut out most venues of internet marketing.

By creating and curating content that is both relevant and valuable to your consumers, you and your marketing team can not only appeal to a larger consumer base but also begin to change or enhance consumer behavior. For B2B marketers, content marketing is an even more valuable tool.