Digital Strategy

Google &amp; Yellow Pages Offer Digital Marketing Courses

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Digital marketing is extremely important for small businesses. Used effectively digital marketing can be an extremely valuable tool and can drive great return for your business.

Google and Yellow pages have joined forces to deliver free marketing education for small businesses at 18 different locations around Australia between April and September. ‘Strictly Digital’ will aims to help local SMBs to grow using effective digital marketing techniques.

The event will be run by experts from both companies, and will be offering tips, advice and a number of cost effective ways for small business owners to establish an effective digital presence.

Together, Yellow Pages and Google want to make digital marketing education more accessible to small business owners across Australia – so they can capitalise on new opportunities to attract customers and grow their business,” said Kelly Brough, Sensis Executive General Manager, Digital Partnership and Innovation.

Digital marketing topics to be discussed at ‘Strictly Digital’ include >>>

  • How to stand out from your competitors online
  • Ways to understand the online behaviour of your customers and the best channels to reach them
  • The difference between search engine marketing and search engine optimisation.

The ‘Strictly Digital’ events are being staged at local cinemas around Australia, where each Yellow Pages and Google representative will deliver a presentation on the big screen.

  • Victoria: Preston, Narre Warren and Frankston
  • New South Wales: Chatswood, Parramatta, Penrith, Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Tuggerah and Wollongong
  • Queensland: Brisbane, Cairns, Townsville, Maroochydore and Robina
  • South Australia: Norwood
  • Western Australia: Innaloo
  • Northern Territory: Darwin

A full list of dates and session times for the ‘Strictly Digital’ series is available here.

