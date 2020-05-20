Article
Digital Strategy

Epos Now expands into the Australian market

By William Girling
May 20, 2020
undefined mins
Cloud-based software company Epos Now has announced that it has inked a deal to acquire Epos Systems Pty, a leading point-of-sale (POS) provider...

Cloud-based software company Epos Now has announced that it has inked a deal to acquire Epos Systems Pty, a leading point-of-sale (POS) provider. 

Headquartered in Norwich, UK, Epos Now (EN) also has offices in the US and currently serves over 30,000 clients in the retail and hospitality sectors. Epos Systems (ES) is an Australian native company which has been collaborating with Epos Now for several years.  

The partnership will expand EN’s range into the APAC region, enabling the company to offer its services to potentially thousands more clients.  

Jacyn Heavens, CEO, Epos Now, commented, “We have been working with Epos Systems in Australia for a few years and have been incredibly impressed with the knowledge and skills of the people within the business.” 

“Our values and ethos are extremely well aligned; the team has an in-depth understanding of our product and the market having created exceptional demand in the region for the Epos Now platform.” 

Pushing for excellence in customer service 

Specialising in providing software designed to enhance reporting, stock control and CRM (customer relationship management), EN’s augmented global team are hoping to continue the high standard of customer service that has enabled the brand’s success so far. 

SEE ALSO:  

  •  

Domino’s: making pizza in the digital age  

  •  

Caltex Australia considers bid from Couche-Tard  

  •  

Read the latest issue of Business Chief, ANZ edition  

“Customer success is hugely dependent on our domain knowledge and the expertise we can offer, which is why this acquisition is so important to us. By encouraging peer-to-peer learning across teams, we will further augment the service we provide,” Heavens stated. 

“Moreover, the acquisition hugely adds velocity to Epos Now’s IPO ambitions and provides us with the increased resources to heavily invest in our platform, partnerships, staff and customers.”  

Describing the partnership as a logical and mutually-beneficial arrangement, Nick Chadwick, Director of ES, said that joining EN would allow both parties to grow. 

“Our team here carry fantastic skills and the career possibilities offered within a rapidly growing organisation like Epos Now are fantastic. The ease of deployment and stability of the product, coupled with the ability to offer localised support, grants our clients both here in Australia and overseas a virtually unparalleled offering.” 

The acquisition means that EN will now have offices capable of supporting clients across all time zones in 109 countries. “With this acquisition,” Heavens concluded, “We truly are a global business.” 

For more information on business topics in ANZ, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief ANZ. 

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

posexpansionEpos NowEpos Systems
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy