Did Dannon rip off JBT?

Oikos Greek Yoghurt landed in some hot water during the US Super Bowl game with a seemingly harmless commercial for its “fruit on the bottom” and honey flavoured yoghurts.

Unfortunately, the upbeat music they chose for the commercial has ticked off a famous Australian band who claims that the song sounds “extremely similar” to their 2003 hit single.

The similarity of the commercial’s song to John Butler Trio’s song ‘Zebra’ was brought to the band’s attention via Facebook and Twitter when fans, after viewing the commercial last Sunday (Monday in Australia), took to the social media sites to voice their recognition of the tune.

John Butler Trio has sought legal advice to determine if they have legal grounds to act upon the yoghurt company’s alleged “rip-off.”

According to Australian Food News, Oikos, who is owned by the US yoghurt giant Dannon, released the following statement on its Facebook page the day after the commercial aired in Australia: “A question about the music in our Super Bowl commercial has been brought to our attention. We are working fully to understand and address the situation. We apologise for any concerns this has caused John Butler Trio’s band members and fans.”

View the commercial below: