Aldi recalls hot dog rolls after metal shavings found inside

German discount supermarket chain Aldi has issued an urgent recall of hot dog rolls in two Australian territories after the buns were found to contain metal shavings.

The six-pack ‘Bakers Life’ rolls — which have a best before date of July 14, 2016 — have been recalled in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

In a statement, Aldi advised customers not to consume the product and to return the rolls to their place of purchase for a full refund. It also assured concerned consumers that it: "takes product quality and safety seriously".

The NSW Food Authority further urged any consumers concerned about their health to seek immediate medical advice.

This is not the only time Aldi products have been pulled off Australian shelves this year.

Earlier this month, the NSW Food Authority also advised customers to return Hillcrest Chewy Choc Squiggle Muesli Bars, with a best before date of 10 May, 2017. The presence of an undeclared peanut allergy prompted the recall.

Aldi's Kuchef Digital Glass Kettle was also recalled this year, because of concerns that the handle may become detached.



