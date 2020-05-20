YCH Group signs MOU with Chongqing Government for logistics services between China and ASEAN

YCH Group has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Chongqing Banan District Government, Chongqing ASEAN International Logistics, and Y3 Technologies, a supply chain management technology and services company.

The MOU aims to establish Chongqing as ASEAN’s Logistics hub in China, and will include logistics and trucking services, consolidation or deconsolidation of goods and IT platforms to support these services beyond Laos and Vietnam, to the rest of ASEAN.

Chongqing Banan District Government Vice-director Zhang Chun Ping said, “Chongqing is the hub for road logistics in China and to further enhance its offerings to ASEAN, the project will leverage on the strengths of all companies involved.

“The Chongqing Public Transport ASEAN International Logistics’ hub is strategically located in Chongqing’s Banan District, and is the market leader of China’s logistics and transport industry. Y3 Technologies offers supply chain IT solutions, while YCH Group is the leading logistics player in the ASEAN region, offering in-depth experience in logistics management.”

The companies will contribute in the following areas:

a) YCH Group will oversee operations based in Vietnam, Laos and other ASEAN countries, and trade goods collection and distribution in China.

b) Chongqing ASEAN International Logistics Co., Ltd will take charge of ASEAN logistics in Western China provinces, ASEAN trade in goods collection and distribution, and Chongqing ASEAN Highway shuttle operations.

c) Chongqing Banan District Government will be in charge of coordinating with port offices, customs, quarantine and other government departments that support policies at all levels.

d) Y3 Technologies will be in charge of providing platform solutions, including a platform and road logistics information platform for planning, design, development and build. They will also oversee IT outsourcing business to provide IT infrastructure, platform operations, projects and other related IT consulting services.

Kwek Hwai Wee, General Manager of YCH West China Region said: “We are deeply honoured to be part of the collaboration. YCH Group is committed to promoting in-depth cooperation between Chongqing and the ASEAN region, as well as promote corporate governance and rapid development of the southwest market.”

Chongqing ASEAN International Logistics Co., Ltd General Manager Qiao Zhi Yu said: “This project is aimed at building an integrated transport hub along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River’s International Trade Corridor. We are delighted to work with YCH and Y3 technologies, supply chain thought leaders in the ASEAN region who will add greater value to China’s logistics sector.”

Marc Dragon, Deputy CEO of Y3 Technologies said: “We strongly believe that technology will enhance collaboration, bringing about greater efficiency, accuracy and optimization of supply chain and logistics services between China and ASEAN. We look forward to working with the Chongqing government to strengthen Asia’s logistics industry.”

Follow @MrNLon on Twitter.