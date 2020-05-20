Article
Corporate Finance

Xero announces yearly results

By Richard Blank
May 20, 2020
undefined mins

The Wellington, New Zealand based, Australian listed accounting software company Xero has announced its full year 2019 financial results.

In a blog post, CEO Steve Vamos outlined the highlights of the result. Despite a net loss, there were plenty of positives for the subscription based cloud software provider.

Revenue increased by 36% to NZ$553mn (US$363.86mn), and the company reported that the second half of the year saw a first time net profit of $1.4mn, which they said demonstrated Xero’s improving profitability.

SEE ALSO:

Their subscribers were said to have increased by 31% to some 1.82mn. For the first time, the addition of international subscribers exceeded that of those from New Zealand and Australia. Xero also highlighted the achievement of a significant milestone in their first positive yearly free cash flow result of $6.5mn, up from negative $28.5mn.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, the result sent Xero’s share price to an all time high of AU$60.93. “As we head into FY20, and beyond, we’re making great progress towards our strategic priority of driving cloud accounting adoption worldwide,” said Vamos in his blog post. “We have a genuine commitment to prioritising investment in growth and partnering closely with accountants and bookkeepers to deliver a human-centered experience for our customers.”

Xero is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol “XRO”.

SaaSCloudXeroaccounting
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy