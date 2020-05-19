Woolworths rolls out nationwide click and collect as Amazon nears Australia arrival

Woolworths is the first national retailer in Australia to deploy a nationwide click and collect service, a clear response to Amazon’s imminent arrival into the country’s ecommerce market.

Available seven days a week from 970 stores, Woolworths has had to prepare 670 collection points over the past month, employing some 4,500 staff to handle online orders.

The move comes just in time for Amazon’s entry into Australia, with Citi saying that it had made buying agreements with suppliers and is set to launch in time for the Christmas rush.

Woolworths Head of Online Operations Lisia Roth said: “We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to make shopping easier for our customers.

“With the addition in just one month of over 670 stores as online shopping collection points, we are now providing additional convenience for customers in all corners of the country. From remote regional towns with only one Woolworths supermarket to major metro areas where customers have multiple Pick Up location choices, customers will be able to get more time back in their day as we do their shopping for them.”

The rollout also synchs with the Woolworths app, which will notify collecting staff when the customer is near the store, allowing for faster turnaround times.