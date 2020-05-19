Article
Corporate Finance

Why BHP Billiton is optimistic about commodities

By Harry Allan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

BHP Billiton is confident that commodities markets will recover and has reaffirmed the majority of its full-year production guidance segments, although it is holding off on copper.

The mining giant reported that its September quarterly production was in line with expectations; output for iron ore and metallurgical coal was steady, but the company did report lower volumes in petroleum, copper and thermal coal.

BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie said “We have seen early signs of markets rebalancing. Fundamentals suggest both oil and gas markets will improve over the next 12 to 18 months. Iron ore and metallurgical coal prices have been stronger than expected, although we continue to expect supply to grow more quickly than demand in the near term.”

BHP posted a record full-year loss in August off the back of tumbling oil and iron ore prices, but promised to boost volumes across divisions as it remained confident about the longer-term outlook for its commodities.

At the start of October, the mining company announced that it would renew its expansion plans for its petroleum business; recovery in oil prices and cost reductions made project investments projects more attractive.

Business Review Australia & Asia's October issue is live. 

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter. 

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook. 

SOURCE: [Perth Now

BHP Billiton Australia BHP Billiton CEO Andrew MackenzieCommodities marketsBHP Billiton full-year production guidance
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy