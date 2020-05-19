Article
Corporate Finance

Perth’s BHP Billiton to up coal production and cut costs

By Enterprise Monkey
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Perth-based mining giant BHP Billiton has revealed plans to boost its coal output by eight percent over the next three years while continuing to cut costs.

All of BHP’s operations are currently cash positive, with the company making US $3 billion in productivity gains since 2012 despite a worldwide slump in coal prices.

Over the course of the next year, the world’s top exporter of metallurgic coal plans generate a further US $600 million from coal operations — while also cutting costs by 16 percent.

“Against the backdrop of greater uncertainty in the outlook for thermal coal, we are confident that base demand in emerging economies will remain resilient for decades to come and our higher quality coals position us well in an increasingly carbon constrained world," said BHP's President of Mineral Australia operations, Mike Henry.

Henry predicts that the coal sector will be made more sustainable given the Chinese government’s plan to reduce some of its coal mining capacity. BHP also anticipates a 10 to 15 percent rise in demand in India and South-East Asia, where low-cost coal will be a sought-after source of energy.  

The company expects to produce 42.5 million tonnes of metallurgical coal in the next year, upping production to 44 million tonnes in 2017 and 46 million tonnes in 2018.

In addition, BHP plans to cut costs at its Queensland coal business by nine percent to $52 a tonne in the next financial year. This contrasts with current coking coal prices which averaged more than $90 a tonne in the June quarter.

Follow @BizReviewAU

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review Australia and Asia magazine

BHP BillitonBHP Billiton Australia Coal Australia coking coal
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy