Article
Corporate Finance

Vocus Communications nears sale of ANZ assets, sets 2018 deadline

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Vocus Communications is preparing to sell its Vocus New Zealand (VNZ) and Australian data centres, with an investor update stating a deadline of financial year end 2018 to conclude any business.

The company, which says it has received numerous approaches for the assets, will use the proceeds to “reduce debt leverage ratio and provide strategic optionality.”

This may not be the first series of sales, as the board also confirmed it is has made progress in a review into non-core Australian assets.

RELATED STORIES:

It has not been a plain-sailing year for the company, which revised its 2017 revenue forecast down by $100mn in May, citing changing terms on large projects and lower revenues from its enterprise and wholesale arm.

Vocus is also subject to a legal dispute over an accusation that it misled shareholders over 2017 financials.  

The company’s parent, Vocus Group, is home to a number of other telco and technology sector brands, including Slingshot, Switch, Dodo, Commander and Orcon. It has also been subject to a number of takeover bids this year which include offers from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Affinity Equity Partners.

Vocus CommunicationsAustralian telco industryVocus Group
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy