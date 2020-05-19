Article
Corporate Finance

UK and China help improve tourism decline in Australia

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Tourism is looking up for the Land Down Under as the UK votes Australia the “Best Country to Visit Worldwide,” and visitors from China increase, a hopeful trend for overall decreasing tourism in Australia.

The number of tourists is below 2010 figures as Australian tourism has decreased 4.1 per cent for the first time in three months. This creates a tourist deficit of 1.77 million more people leaving than arriving. This could possibly change with positive signs from the UK and China.

Nominations from employees in the tourism industry and more than 700,000 public votes placed Australia above Spain and Italy in the British Travel Awards.

Tourism Australia Managing Director Andrew McEvoy said the UK is the second largest market for visitor spending, worth about $3 billion. About 632,400 people visit Australia from the UK, increasing the potential in 2020 to deliver $6.7 billion in overnight expenditure.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

 

"The UK is one of Australia's most established and largest markets for international visitors," McEvoy said. "It's terrific to see that Australia hasn't lost any of its lustre with the Brits."

Along with tourism from the UK, the growing number of visitors from China are expected to produce about $7-$9 billion in the China inbound market by 2020, according to Tourism Australia. This market was worth $3.26 billion to the Australian economy in 2010. Visitors from China increased 23 per cent for the year to September, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

This could be attributed to the partnership between Tourism Australia and China Southern Airlines. China continues to be a key growth market for Australian tourism since Australia was granted Approved Destination Status 10 years ago, McEvoy said in a press release.

"The past year and future outlook for Australian tourism is challenging, but can be viewed positively,” McEvoy said. “Australia remains a highly desirable place to visit."

AustraliaChinaUKtourism
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy