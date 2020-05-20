Article
Corporate Finance

Tencent and KKR to buy minority stake in Philippines’ Voyager Innovations

May 20, 2020
undefined mins
PLDT, the largest digital services and telecommunications firm in the Philippines, announced in a 4 October press release that investors led by China’s Tencent and New York-based KKR have agreed to buy a minority stake in its financial technology company, Voyager Communications
 
The investors will separately acquire US$175mn in shares of Voyager, with PLDT retaining the largest share in the fintech firm.
 
PLDT said that this is the largest investment ever made in a technology firm based in the Philippines, and that the transaction is expected to close by the end of this year.
 
“Voyager Innovations’ mission is to accelerate digital and financial inclusion in the Philippines and enable the broader Filipino population to participate in the digital economy,” the statement said.
 
See more:
 
 
“With the global expertise and fresh capital from the new investors, Voyager Innovations will enable greater access to mobile payments and the internet as a whole for the country’s population.”
 
The firm’s existing, award-winning fintech platforms support services including PayMaya, a prepaid payment wallet service; Lendr, the Philippines’ largest digital lending suite; and freenet, a rewards app that enables free internet and app access.
 
“This is a watershed moment not only for Voyager Innovations but also for the Philippines,” said Orlando B. Vea, president and CEO of Voyager.
 
“With this investment by KKR and Tencent, we will trigger an inflection point in digital adoption and financial inclusion in the country.”
FintechPhilippinesTencentKKR
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy