Article
Corporate Finance

Sydney’s Pitt Street Mall is the 7th most expensive place in the world for retail rent

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Pitt Street Mall in Sydney is among the most expensive places for shop owners to rent retail estate, a new study by US property consultant Cushman & Wakefield has revealed.

A square metre of space in the popular shopping area will cost retailers around US$11,500 a year, placing it seventh in the world. Melbourne’s Bourke Street appears at 17 with Queen Street Mall in Brisbane at 32 in the world.

Helping to drive up the cost of retail rental prices is considerable infrastructure investment. In Sydney’s central business district alone, more than AU$60bn is being channelled into street upgrades and new accommodation builds.

RELATED STORIES:

New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue (49th Street to 60th Street) continues to command the highest asking rent globally for direct and subleased retail space, with annual rents of around $33,500/sqm, three times that of Pitt Street Mall.

Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay and London’s Bond Street make up the top three. Report author Darren Yates, Head of EMEA Retail Research at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “Despite a lot of negative headlines, global retail remains as dynamic and vibrant as ever in response to technological and demographic change across the world.

“Premium retail destinations, including New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue, Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay and London’s New Bond Street, are highly sought after by international brands seeking to create engaging retail experiences that offer something new and exciting.

“The most innovative retailers are combining their online and physical platforms to create a seamless omni-channel experience for the customer, but profile and location play such a crucial role in the premium retail experience.”

Australian retail industrySydney retail estate Pitt Street Mall
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy