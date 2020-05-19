Perth Airport set to become WA shopping hub with new $150mn DFO store

The first DFO fashion outlet store in Western Australia will be built at Perth Airport in a project costing around $150mn.

Being jointly funded by Vicinity Centres and Perth Airport, construction of the retail space is already underway with the centre due to open next year.

With 120 specialty stores, the centre will offer customers international designers, premium apparel, mainstream fashion, childrenswear, lifestyle and home wares and sports and adventure, all on one 24,000sqm ground floor level.

The centre will also include a selection of contemporary food and dining options, playground facilities and parking for more than 1,500 cars.

Vicinity Centres Executive General Manager of Development, Carolyn Viney, said: “We are excited about the unique opportunity that we have to create Perth’s first premium outlet centre which will build on Vicinity’s extensive DFO eastern States expertise.

“With DFO offering up to 70% off designer brands all year round, Western Australians will soon be able to enjoy all the brands they love at the best prices.

“A new home for fashion, we are confident DFO Perth will become shoppers and their wallet’s new best friend.”

Perth Airport, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Brown added: “The development is creating an estimated 900 direct jobs including 250 jobs throughout construction and 650 ongoing retail and hospitality roles at the completed centre.”

“The new DFO will add to the vibrancy of our city and our tourism offering to attract visitors to Perth and Western Australia.”

DFO already has five centres located in Australia’s eastern states with the existing portfolio made up of DFO Homebush in New South Wales, DFO South Wharf, DFO Essendon and DFO Moorabbin in Victoria and DFO Brisbane in Queensland.