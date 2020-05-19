Article
Corporate Finance

John Holland to build new $300m Calvary Adelaide Hospital

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
John Holland, with partner Commercial & General, has signed a contract to deliver the new $300m Calvary Adelaide Hospital.

The 12-storey, 350 bed, state-of-the-art facility will replace the existing Calvary Wakefield Hospital in the CBD.

Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Palin, said the new facility will be 50 percent larger than the existing hospital, and enable Calvary to meet clinical demand.

“John Holland is perfectly placed to deliver this vital piece of infrastructure for the people of Adelaide. We have extensive experience in the construction of health facilities, and understand the complexities involved,” he said.

“We have constructed various hospital facilities around Australia, including the Perth Children’s Hospital, Lismore Base Hospital and the Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital. We welcome the chance to continue our work in Adelaide.”

Executive General Manager, Development & Investments, Tom Roche said the project is a clear sign of the success of John Holland’s new business model.

“We are delighted to have been able to work with our partners to deliver a fully integrated design and construction and commercial solution,” he said.

“John Holland will both construct and invest in this project. This project is evidence of our ability to provide end-to-end solutions for our clients, and we intend to emulate this on new projects in the future.”

The hospital will be developed by John Holland and Commercial & General, and leased back to Calvary on a long term contract. Construction is scheduled to commence in the coming months.

