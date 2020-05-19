John Holland looks to address gender equity

Construction giant John Holland has unveiled plans to address its internal gender pay equality, having found that on average the firm pays men 15% more than women.

“The construction industry hasn’t typically led the way when it comes to providing a level playing field for women, but that’s something I am determined to change,” said Joe Barr, CEO of John Holland.

See also:

“I want John Holland to be a great place to work where everyone is treated fairly and has the same opportunities to be their best. I also want that for our whole industry and John Holland needs to play its part.”

In line with this, Barr has been named as a Pay Equity Ambassador by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) in Australia, whilst John Holland has immediately addressed the pay inequities, in addition to holding a series of gender forums in the aim of solving any further issues.

Further, in addition to correcting issues with gender inequality, Barr is also hoping to imbed a culture of wellbeing and flexibility into the company’s day-to-day operations.

“We already offer lots of benefits to our people to promote flexible working and I want to lead the way to make this a reality on John Holland work sites.”