Article
Corporate Finance

John Holland looks to address gender equity

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Construction giant John Holland has unveiled plans to address its internal gender pay equality, having found that on average the firm pays men 15% more than women.

“The construction industry hasn’t typically led the way when it comes to providing a level playing field for women, but that’s something I am determined to change,” said Joe Barr, CEO of John Holland.

See also:

“I want John Holland to be a great place to work where everyone is treated fairly and has the same opportunities to be their best. I also want that for our whole industry and John Holland needs to play its part.”

In line with this, Barr has been named as a Pay Equity Ambassador by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) in Australia, whilst John Holland has immediately addressed the pay inequities, in addition to holding a series of gender forums in the aim of solving any further issues.

Further, in addition to correcting issues with gender inequality, Barr is also hoping to imbed a culture of wellbeing and flexibility into the company’s day-to-day operations.

“We already offer lots of benefits to our people to promote flexible working and I want to lead the way to make this a reality on John Holland work sites.”

constructionJohn HollandGender pay gapGender equity
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy