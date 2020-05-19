Article
Corporate Finance

IMF reveals preliminary findings on state of Australian economy

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has completed its official staff visit to Australia and will publish its report into the country’s economy in the coming days.

Its concluding statement highlights that with stronger global growth and a boost from infrastructure investment, conditions for a pickup in growth seem in place, although such growth is likely to be modest due to low wage growth impacting spending power of consumers.

The IMF also picked up on the need to strengthen housing supply in metropolitan areas in order to make the market more affordable.

RELATED STORIES:

Generally, it says, Australia’s recovery post-mining boom is continuing despite difficulties.

“Domestic demand growth has strengthened, and employment growth has picked up markedly since the beginning of the year, most of it in full-time jobs. But labour market slack remains present, and wage growth has remained weak,” the concluding statement said.

Among the measures recommended include an easing out of stamp duty, while the IMF also called for the government to cut income tax rates.

Regarding business rates, the economic organisation believes that lowering corporation tax would act as an economic stimulant. To make up the receipts deficit, Australian authorities should consider raising levies on land and consumption.

Australia’s R&D share of GDP lags behind other OECD members, another area highlighted by the visiting delegation.

Read the whole IMF concluding statement on Australia.

Australian economyIMF Australia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy