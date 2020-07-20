FXCM: how organisations can afford to ‘trade’ Amazon stock

At the time of writing, Amazon’s stock is over $3,000 per share. How does anyone actively trade this stock? It’s just too much money locked up on a daily basis.

Sure, you could trade CFDs with leverage and likely get your margin requirement down to around $300, but even that is pretty high. For every mouse click you have locked up $300?

Click. $300.

Click. $600.

Click. $900.

That adds up. And that’s just the margin to open a trade. We haven’t even talked about the commission you will pay. (one of AU’s largest CFD providers would’ve charged you $45 for those three clicks!)

So, what do you do? Do you not trade in stocks like Amazon? No, that’s not the solution. Amazon is a volatile stock. It’s one of the world’s most valuable companies. It’s at the centre of companies impacted by Covid-19. And it’s led by the well-known, Jeff Bezos.

The answer: trade in stocks like Amazon, but do so with FXCM.

FXCM offers fractional shares where the minimum trade size is one-tenth (0.1) of every company we offer – and especially on shares like Amazon (AMZN.us). Therefore, that same trade locking up $300 in the above example now locks up $30. Your capital outlay is far smaller allowing you to run your positions up or down throughout the day as you please.

On top of that, single stock CFD trading with FXCM is commission free. No painful $15 commission on open or close – commission free*.

FXCM’s commission-free*, fractional Share CFD offering is available on MetaTrader4, the Trading Station platform, as well as on mobile devices – allowing seamless trading for both new and existing customers according to their needs. As a result, trading companies like Amazon, Tesla, Google, or Facebook have become more accessible than ever before.

In a time when the market is in a constant state of change, it is important to have a reliable provider. As one of the world’s largest retail brokers and a leader in online trading with over 20 years of experience, FXCM has a wealth of expertise and knowledge to share with traders. Whether it’s foreign exchange, cryptos, commodities, or stock indices, FXCM is the broker that partners with you at every call, click, or tap.

* FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but is not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc.

Disclaimer:

FXCM Markets Limited ("FXCM Markets") is incorporated in Bermuda as an operating subsidiary within the FXCM group of companies (collectively, the "FXCM Group" or "FXCM"). FXCM Markets is not required to hold any financial services license or authorization in Bermuda to offer its products and services.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on leverage which means they carry a high level of risk and you could lose more than your deposits. These products are not suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and carefully consider your financial situation and trading experience before trading. Seek independent advice if necessary.

It is important that you read and consider the relevant legal documents associated with your account, including the Terms of Business issued by FXCM Markets before you start trading.

The provided information is not directed at residents of the United States, Canada, European Union, Hong Kong, Australia or Japan and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulate