Article
Corporate Finance

Europe Crisis May Relapse, says ANZ Boss

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The European Union is on the road to recovery from the economic downturn, but ANZ Chief Mike Smith warns that the region isn’t out of the hole just yet and could potentially relapse into crisis.

The bailouts last year certainly helped stabilise the economy to a degree, but Mr Smith, a board member of the Institute of International Finance, cautions that this may have simply “bought time” for the banks – some of which face the prospect of being nationalised.

“Despite the relative calm that has followed the Greek bailout, the basic problem still hasn't been resolved - which is, the economies of Greece, Portugal, Spain and Ireland simply aren't competitive while they are part of the eurozone,” the Brisbane Times quoted Mr Smith during his address to the Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchanges Federation in Sydney.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, data released yesterday said that the growth of loans in the region have slowed 0.4 per cent since January, particularly in Spain, Portugal and Ireland where controlled government spending has been a significant challenge.

In his address, Mr Smith also questioned the inclusion of some struggling nations in the EU, saying their struggles will be difficult to alleviate while they’re under the euro. Since these are not simple problems to solve, he’s predicting that another crisis will occur in Europe.

“It is difficult to foresee what the next event is going to be that triggers market uncertainty … other than to say, there will be another crisis because the problems in Europe are going to take many years to work through,” he said.
 

Mike SmithANZEconomycrisis
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy