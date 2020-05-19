Article
Corporate Finance

Crown Resorts confirms talks regarding potential sale of CrownBet stake

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Crown Resorts, operator of casinos across Australia, is in discussions to sell its 62% share in betting business CrownBet.

The company has responded to speculation reported by The Australian which said William Hill was lining up a potential takeover, although it is not clear who Crown is in discussions with and whether the whole 62% is up for negotiation.

A Crown Resorts statement said: “Crown Resorts Limited… notes media speculation today in relation to consolidation in the online wagering industry, including in relation to CrownBet, which is 62% owned by Crown.

“Crown evaluates opportunities regarding its investments from time to time. Crown confirms that it is in discussions concerning its interest in CrownBet. There is no certainty as to whether any transaction will eventuate.”

RELATED STORIES:

This is not the first potentially high-profile betting acquisition on the cards in Australia. The long-running AU$11bn deal between Tabcorp and Tatts continues to rumble on, with the Federal Court sending the case back to Australia’s Competition Tribunal following a judicial review.

CrownBet was one of the organisations filing for a judicial review, citing concerns about competition in the marketplace. However, others welcome the proposed merger, claiming it would help elevate Australian horse racing onto the global stage.

Crown ResortsMergers and acquisitionsAustralian gaming industryCrownBet
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy