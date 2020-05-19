Article
Come fly with me: Velocity Frequent flyers and BP Australia launch loyalty scheme

May 19, 2020
An Australian airline loyalty program in which customers can pay for fuel and in store services dubbed a “game changer” will begin next week in a bid to reduce household expenditure on fuel in the country.

Velocity Frequent Flyer and BP Australia will be launching the Pay with Points initiative, where customers can redeem between $10 and $60 off their eligible fuel and in store purchases at participating BP service stations.

BP General Manager, Marketing & Offer Development Adam Arnold said: “This new offer will help Australians rethink how they refuel. The cost of fuel is a significant household expense, and we want to help reduce the impact on household budgets by opening up more ways to pay, thanks to our partnership with Velocity Frequent Flyer.

“This offer is an evolution of our best-in-class promise to our customers. BP’s focus continues to be on how it can best serve its customers and provide them with the benefits they want and need,” said Mr Arnold.

Velocity Frequent Flyer CEO Karl Schuster said: “This is a game changer for Australians, with Velocity Points soon to be a form of currency at BP service stations.

“Velocity is committed to rewarding our members on their everyday expenditure, and this initiative with BP takes that one step further. We know some members drive much more than they fly, so this gives them an alternative way to use their Points that will ease the pressure

“Nearly one million unique members have swiped their Velocity card at BP since the launch of our partnership in April 2015 and we are excited about how this new initiative will ensure the partnership continues to go from strength to strength,” Mr Schuster said.

 

