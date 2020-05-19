Article
Corporate Finance

Australian fintech revenue up 208% on 2016 – EY

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The median income of the Australian fintech industry has grown by 208%, with companies looking to expand into Europe, the US and Singapore.

According to the 2017 EY Fintech Australia Census, more than half (54%) of native fintech businesses are looking to expand internationally, with 14% more fintechs now at a post revenue stage of development.

“The Australian fintech industry has matured over the past 12 months,” the report outlined. “It has evolved from being quite a fragmented tech sector fuelled by the belief and passion of the founding firms to one that has much greater definition and structure.”

RELATED STORIES:

The number of fintech companies in operation in Australia is now thought to be nearing 600, more than double that seen in 2015. Some 54% of these companies are based in NSW, making Sydney an increasingly important national and global hub for the industry.

A greater proportion (31%) of these businesses are more than three years’ old, a sign that the industry is maturing and becoming more stable.

Globally, Australia ranks 5th from 20 countries examined by EY in terms of fintech adoption. Its adoption rating of 37% is on par with similar developed economies such as the US and UK, but behind the likes of India (52%) and China (69%).  

“This level of adoption shows that fintech is now at a tipping point where it is poised for mainstream adoption,” the EY census observed.

Australian fintech industryEY Australia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy