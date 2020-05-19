Article
Corporate Finance

Australian business investment falls 5.2% in Q1

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Private investment fell in Australia during the first quarter of 2016, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The report reveals that A$30.6 billion was invested in the months January to March, which represents a 5.2 percent drop. This is a disappointing outcome, especially given how analysts predicted a smaller drop of three percent.

Much of the decline has been attributed to tough investment conditions in the mining industry, which suffered a 12 percent fall. Manufacturing also struggled, with investment down more than 10 percent.

Service industries are showing small signs of investment growth, with the report stating that investment by ‘other selected industries’ went up by 1.8 percent.

Despite this Australian GDP is expected to have grown by 0.6 percent in Q1, which is the same rate as the final quarter of last year. 

Follow @BizReviewAU

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Australia and Asia magazine

australian bureau of statisticsAustralia economyBusiness investment in Australia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy