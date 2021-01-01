Laura V. Garcia

Mitsubishi Logistics Corp has announced a multi-year alliance with Cryoport to create an integrated regenerative medicine supply chain partnership in Japan…
Rebuffing spot buys, Asian LNG importers seek alternative options to satisfy additional seasonal demand…
Rainmaking and ESG have launched the Supply Chain Resilience Accelerator, uniting startups with enterprises and championing innovation…
Andrea Andrews, Executive Director Procurement and SCM at SA Health, on transforming supply chain and procurement and the lessons learned from COVID…