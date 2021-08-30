Mitsubishi Logistics Corp & Crypoport Announce APAC Alliance

Japan's leading pharma logistics company, Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation (MLC), has announced a multi-year business alliance with Cryoport, Inc., a leading global provider of innovative temperature-controlled supply chain solutions, to create an integrated regenerative medicine supply chain partnership in Japan.

Cryoport currently serves the clinical research, pharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy markets. The partnership with MLS will allow the companies to leverage each other’s global logistics networks and create increased value, providing integrated end-to-end distribution solutions for speciality cell and gene therapies that demand stringent temperature control, track and trace systems and global distribution.

By continually broadening its platform of solutions and services, Cryoport is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry. Through its family of companies- Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and CRYOGENE- serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that support the growing needs of these markets.

To strengthen its logistics capabilities and meet the growing demand for cell and gene therapy supply chain solutions, MLC has decided to adopt Cryoport's unique and proprietary temperature-controlled and traceability solutions.

Serving over 100 countries around the world, Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization, supporting the creation and sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies. Through its advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians, and supporting teams commercialisation Cryoport's mission is to support life and health on earth.

As of June 30, 2021, Cryoport has globally supported 561 clinical trials in regenerative medicine, 29 of which are in the APAC region.

With numerous therapies supported by Cryoport having recently been approved in the APAC region, Cryoport continues to build out its position to support the growing number of commercial therapies in anticipation of the next wave of expected commercial approvals in the region.

"This strategic alliance will strengthen our ultra-low temperature-logistics services for our valued customers both domestically and internationally, utilising Cryoport's proprietary technologies for cell and gene materials," said Mr Masao Fujikura, President of MLC.

On how the move supports Cryptos APAC strategy, Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, commented, "This strategic alliance furthers our expansion strategy in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. MLC and Cryoport will encourage the use of each other's network, infrastructure, knowledge and resources to enhance each other's operational performance and to generate value for customers in Japan and overseas to meet demand from the increasing number of cell and gene therapies currently in development and expected to launch in coming years. Furthermore, combining both companies' strengths is expected to realise reliable and seamless distribution services for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies in Japan and the APAC region."