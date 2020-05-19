Xero appoints Kirsty Godfrey-Billy as its new Chief Financial Officer

Kirsty Godfrey-Billy has been appointed by Xero as its new Chief Financial Officer following an executive reshuffle.

Godfrey-Billy will replace Sankar Narayan, who served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the firm and has worked for the company since 2015.

The new CFO, will take on the role as of 1 October from her current position of Chief Accounting Officer.

The New Zealand-based cloud-based software company for accounting SMEs has undergone a reshuffle after Rod Drury, the founder and CEO of the firm, was replaced by Steve Vamos, who previously worked for Microsoft Australia and New Zealand.

The firm delisted from the New Zealand Stock Exchange in order to have a sole listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

According to Vamos, Narayan “joined Xero at an important phase in Xero’s global journey, and the growth initiatives and operational disciplines he has implemented have been key to delivering excellent results over the past few years.”

The new CFO “has played an important role in Xero’s progress by helping to implement strong financial discipline and has demonstrated the capabilities needed to take on the responsibilities of chief financial officer.”