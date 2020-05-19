Why New Zealand is attracting Chinese tourism investors

New Zealand businesses with a stake in the country’s tourism industry will be pleased to know that they could have a very big helping hand – from China.



The Chinese Chamber of Commerce is hosting a tourism investment summit to help then capitalise on the growing Chinese tourism market and encourage investment in this country's infrastructure.

The chamber is organising the New Zealand Tourism Investment Summit to take place in Auckland on October 31st and Queenstown on November 2nd.



The high profile event will host about 100 high net worth guests, comprising China's top tourism investors, in addition to those all too important investors looking to invest in tourism infrastructure.

China is New Zealand's biggest partner when it comes to trade and there will be over 50 direct flights from New Zealand to China per week over summer. New Zealand tourism arrivals have reached record levels; they hit 3.36 million in the year, with China contributed the largest increase with almost 84,000 people.

New Zealand’s tourism industry is seeking to attract off season tourists as well as increased investment in infrastructure; it is estimated that the country will have a shortfall of 26 hotels in the next decade.

The conference will also examine how New Zealand-based companies can understand the evolving Chinese affluent tourist and target increasing numbers of independent travellers who don't travel with conventional groups.



