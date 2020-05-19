New Zealand looking to the UK for construction talent

A leading infrastructure, commercial engineering and building contractor company headquartered in New Zealand is looking toward the UK to recruit talent to deliver some of the largest infrastructure projects in the country’s history.

Fletcher Construction is hoping to fill a range of roles — from builders and surveyors to designers and engineers.

“In Auckland right now, we’re working on several major highway projects, an international convention centre and several large five star hotels,” said Fletcher CEO Graham Darlow.

With Brexit spelling an uncertain future for infrastructure development in the UK, Darlow hopes that New Zealand’s laid-back lifestyle and abundant construction projects will prove attractive to prospective expats.

“I have never seen so much construction activity of such a scale right across New Zealand in my 40 years working in the industry,” he said.

While the Christchurch post-earthquake rebuild is underway, Auckland is making up for a massive infrastructure deficit and the firm has 30 years-worth of large-scale projects in the pipeline.

“We already employ many of New Zealand’s top construction talent but we need more,” says Darlow.

