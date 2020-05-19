Who is new Rabobank New Zealand CEO Todd Charteris?

Global food and agribusiness banking company Rabobank has appointed a new CEO to manage operations in New Zealand.

Assuming the new role is Todd Charteris, who will be responsible for managing and growing the company’s business in the country – this having been State Manager of Rabobank’s unit in Victoria before being promoted to a national Australia leadership role.

Charteris said he was looking forward to putting his international experience into practice in his home country of New Zealand.

“I am excited by the opportunity in front of New Zealand to set the pace as a source of sustainable, high-value food and beverage for the world. By standing alongside our farmers and agribusiness sector, and tapping into our global expertise, Rabobank can play its part to help our agri sector reach its full potential.”

RELATED STORIES:

Charteris is originally from a sheep and beef farm in Otago, on the South Island, and has worked with Rabobank since 2000.

Rabobank New Zealand chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden said the new incumbent “will bring significant experience with Rabobank on both sides of the Tasman to the role of CEO, as well as a deep knowledge of agribusiness and extensive relationships across the global Rabobank network”.

“After a thorough selection process, we are very pleased to have identified a leader of Todd’s calibre, with his extensive experience and passion for agriculture to lead our growing New Zealand business.”

Rabobank is one of New Zealand’s largest agricultural lenders and a major provider of corporate and business banking services to the country’s food and agribusiness sector. Charteris takes over the position from Daryl Johnson, who is leaving the bank this month after announcing his departure earlier in the year.