TransDiesel becomes Shell’s official distributor

Christchurch-based TransDiesel has signed a deal with Shell, making it the official distributor of the latter’s motor oils and lubricants in New Zealand.

For TransDiesel, partnering with Shell, one of the world’s leading suppliers of lubricants and a key investor in oil-based projects, including biofuel and liquefied natural gas (LNG), is sure to increase its visibility in its home market.

Established 30+ years ago, TransDiesel has already grown to become the authorised distributor for Volvo, Yanmar, Perkins, Kohler and Lombardini equipment. Known for its quality of operations and services, the company’s latest agreement has placed it at the centre of the New Zealand construction equipment sector.

“TransDiesel is a well-established 100% New Zealand owned business with a commitment to ensuring the brands they represent are global industry leaders in their respective fields,” said Paul Harris, COO, in an article with Scoop.

SEE ALSO:

“The company has experienced a sustained period of growth and success and this latest partnership with Shell is further testament to key international brands trust in TransDiesel being the best sales and service organisation to represent them in NZ.”

Top three NZ construction companies:

Fletcher Building: One of the largest companies listed on the NZX, Fletcher Building employs over 20,000 people globally and generates NZ$9bn in revenue. Based in Auckland, the company was founded in 2001, when it split from Fletcher Challenge.

Predicting gains for business going forward into 2020, Fletcher’s latest projects include the Dixon Street Pump Station, the Northern Interceptor (collecting wastewater), and the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway.

Leighs Construction: Established in 1995 by Anthony Leighs, Leighs Construction’s South Island-based operations represent a multi-million dollar portfolio. A company with a reputation for hard ward, specialist knowledge, and innovative solutions, Leighs is currently seeking to expand its list of projects.

Current ventures for the company include Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery School, and the Northlands Shopping Centre redevelopment.

Hawkins: Priding itself on bringing a ‘different’ approach to the construction industry, Hawkins is continually seeking ways to challenge itself and throw down the gauntlet of innovation.

Recent projects include the Nga Puna Wai recreation ground, La Residence du Parc, and the Toi Art gallery.

For more information on business topics in ANZ, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief ANZ.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter