Toyota and Subaru to co-develop BEV platform and SUV

Japanese motoring giants Toyota and Subaru have announced that there are teaming up to co-develop a battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform and accompanying SUV to sell under their respective brands.

This latest cooperative endeavour builds on the firms’ business collaboration agreement which began in 2005 which has precipitated cooperative work in development, production, sales and more.

In a press release on Toyota’s website, the firms said that the partnership will leverage Subaru’s all-wheel drive technologies alongside Toyota’s expertise in vehicle electrification to develop the BEV platform focused on midsize and large passenger vehicles.

The press release highlighted environmental regulations, EV infrastructure development, increasing consumer demand for EVs and improvements to EV range as key drivers and focuses of the collaboration.

“To respond with a sense of speed to the diversifying needs of these markets and to multiple challenges, both Subaru and Toyota believe that it is necessary to pursue a business model that goes beyond convention, crossing over industrial boundaries together with various types of other entities that share their aspirations,” the firms said in the press release.

“As a first step in this direction, while accelerating productization by bringing together technologies that represent each company's strengths and cooperating where possible, the two companies will jointly develop a BEV-dedicated platform. The platform will be developed in a way that will make it broadly applicable to multiple vehicle types, including C-segment-class and D-segment-class sedans and SUVs, as well as to efficient development of derivative vehicle models.”