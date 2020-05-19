Tourism Holdings wins highest award at New Zealand Tourism Awards

The New Zealand Tourism awards granted its Supreme Tourism Award to Tourism Holdings Ltd.

The Auckland-based tourism firm, which has been listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange since 1986, also won the Auckland Airport Business Excellence Award.

The company has a global turnover of $426mn and more than 200,000 customers per annum. The firm also hit a record profit of $62mn in August this year.

The award ceremony was hosted in Christchurch on 6 September, seeing 12 winners awarded under categories such as the NZME People's Choice Award and Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment Industry Alignment Award.

SEE ALSO:

Air New Zealand won the epay NZ Tourism Marketing Award and Christchurch Airport was granted the Great Journeys of New Zealand Tourism 2025 Enabler Award.

“With tourism the country’s largest export earner, it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate businesses who are providing outstanding and memorable experiences to visitors to our country and also contributing to New Zealand’s reputation overseas,” stated Christopher Luxon, CEO of Air New Zealand.

“Positively, several Award winners are from smaller communities, helping attract visitors to areas off the traditional tourist track,” noted Chris Roberts, CEO of TIA.

“It’s also pleasing to see the focus our business winners are putting on environmental and host community sustainability, as well as financial performance.”