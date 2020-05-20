Top 10 Wealthiest Women in Asia

10. Angela Leong

Based in Macau, Angela Leong is the 478th richest person in the world. With a net worth of US$4.14bn, according to Forbes’ Billionaires list, she is the Managing Director of SJM Holdings. Not only is she the largest individual shareholder of this casino company, she has a portfolio consisting of properties all over Hong Kong which she has been building since she was in her early 20s. Leong’s success earns her the 24th place on Forbes’ Hong Kong’s Richest 2019 list, and sixth place on Inside Asian Gaming’s 2018 Asian Gaming Power.

Factbox:

Position: Managing Director, SJM Holdings

Born: Guangzhou, China

City of Residence: Hong Kong

9. Fan Hongwei

The 452nd richest person in the world, Fan Hongwei is the Chairman of the Board and General Manager of chemical manufacturing corporation Hengli Petrochemical. Hailing from Jiangsu, China, she and her husband co-founded Hengli Petrochemical in 2002. With a net worth of $11.7bn, she has been in her position since 2016. A graduate of Nanjing Normal University, Hongwei is the 4th richest woman in China, according to China Daily.

Factbox:

Position: Chairman/President, Hengli Petrochemical Co

City of Residence: Wujiang, China

8. Pansy Ho

Forbes places Pansy Ho’s net worth at $4.2bn. One of billionaire Stanley Ho’s 17 children, she chairs Shun Tak Holdings, a company founded by her father. Shun Tak Holdings is a property development firm that operates hotels and ferries across Hong Kong and Macau. The 413th richest person in the world, Ho is the second-largest shareholder of Macau-based casino operator, MGM China. Ho holds a degree from the University of Santa Clara.

Factbox:

Position: Chairman, Shun Tak Holdings

Born: Portuguese Macau

City of Residence: Hong Kong

7. Carrie Perrodo

Carrie Perrodo is the 303rd richest person in the world, according to Forbes. Born in Singapore with French citizenship, she runs family-owned oil company Perenco alongside her son Fracoise, as she has since 2006 when her husband, the previous owner, died in an accident. With a net worth of $4.3bn as of October 2019, she and her family were awarded the number one spot on the 2018 Driving Rich List for their combined fortune of $7.21bn, according to the Sunday Times.

Factbox:

Position: Owner, Perenco

Born: Singapore

6. Chan Laiwa

Currently the 298th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $5.8bn, according to Forbes, Chan Laiwa comes from humble roots. Born in China into an impoverished family, Chan’s business career started with her opening a furniture repair business in 1976. She founded the Fu Wah International Group in 1988. It is currently one of the biggest real estate developers in Beijing. Business Insider ranks her third on its 2016 list of the world’s richest self-made women.

Factbox:

Position: Chairman, Fuwah International Group

Born: Beijing, China

City of Residence: Hong Kong

5. Savitri Jindal

Indian billionaire Savitri Jindal is the 290th richest person in the world, according to Forbes, which lists her net worth as $5.8bn. She chairs Jindal Group, which primarily operates in the steel, cement, power, and infrastructure industries. Jindal runs a family business; Jindal Group, which was originally set up by her late husband. The largest group assets are currently supervised by her son, Sajjan Jindal. Jindal is ranked 20th on Forbes’ India’s Richest 2019.

Factbox:

Position: Chairman, Jindal Group

Born: Tinsukia, India

City of Residence: Hisar, India

4. Wu Yajun

With a net worth of $12.2bn, Wu Yajun is the richest self-made woman in the world, according to Forbes, and the 149th richest person. She co-founded Hong Kong-based Longfor Properties in 1993 with her now ex-husband, a real estate company that developed into Longfor Group Holdings. According to Bloomberg, Longfor had a reported 2018 revenue of $17.5bn. Yajun is currently the Chairman and largest shareholder of the company but has operated as its CEO in the past.

Factbox:

Position: Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Longfor Properties

Born: Chongqing, China

City of Residence: Beijing, China

3. Kwong Siu-hing

The 78th richest person in the world, Kwong Siu-hing has a real time net worth of $13.5bn as of October 2019, according to Forbes. Residing in Hong Kong, she served as Chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties from 2008 to 2011, following the death of her husband and co-founder Kwok Tak-seng in 1990. Though no longer the Chairman, she is still the largest single shareholder with a 26.58% stake in the company, according to Forbes. She places fifth on Forbes’ Hong Kong’s 50 Richest 2019.

Factbox:

Position: Chairman, Sun Hung Kai Properties

Born: Guangzhou, China

City of Residence: Guangzhou, China

2. Gina Rinehart

Rated 83rd on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Gina Rinehart is the 75th richest person in the world, according to Forbes. With a real net worth of $14.7bn, she has built her fortune on the iron ore industry, following in the footsteps of her iron-ore explorer father. After his death, Rinehart took his failing estate and converted it into the fortune she has today. Despite being Australia based, and the richest Australian citizen, Rinehart’s greatest fortune comes from Asia and the Roy Hill mining project that has been making shipments to Asia since 2015.

Factbox:

Position: Chairman, Hancock Prospecting

Born: Perth, Australia

City of Residence: Perth, Australia

1. Yang Huiyan

The 45th most powerful international woman, according to Fortune, Yang Huiyan is the richest woman in China. As the 42nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, her net worth exceeds $24.2bn. She is a majority shareholder of real estate developer Country Garden Holdings, owning 57% of the company. With a degree from Ohio State University, she is the Chairman of Chinese education company, Bright Scholar Education Holdings. Yang is rated 6th on Forbes’ China Rich List.

Factbox:

Position: Majority shareholder, Country Garden Holdings

Born: Foshan, China

City of Residence: Foshan, China

