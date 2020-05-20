Titomic partners with FLSmidth on high-wear 3D printed parts

Australian industrial additive manufacturing firm Titomic has partnered with engineering services company FLSmidth to trial resistant 3D printed high-wear resistant parts.

Using it’s Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, Titomic said it would be able to manufacture parts at a preliminary cost of AU$12,275 per part. The process can metallurgically fuse dissimilar metals, beyond the capabilities of traditional manufacturing. Upon successful completion of the trial, Titomic will negotiate a contract to supply OEM production of high-wear resistant parts to FLSmidth.

SEE ALSO:

Jeff Lang, Managing Director of Titomic, said: “Titomic is proud to partner with FLSmidth, the global leader in sustainable productivity to the mining industry to deliver TKF additive manufactured parts with real economic value to mining operations. The mining industries' equipment breakdowns are timely and expensive setbacks for operations and Titomic is well positioned, as the global leader in industrial scale metal additive manufacturing, to partner with FLSmidth to provide next generation technologies for improved commercial benefits of their customers.”

The parts manufactured using Titomic’s process are said to result in improved wear resistance for mining equipment, which will in turn reduce inventory and maintenance downtime. In its 8 July press release, the company said that lost production time in mining costs $3,000 per hour, with the total cost averaging $180,000 per incident.