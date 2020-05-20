The September issue of Business Chief Asia-Pacific is now live!

Welcome to the first ever Asia-Pacific edition of Business Chief!



This month, our cover feature investigates the exciting transformation underway at Kansai/Vinci Airports. Pascal Pipon, General Manager of Kansai Airports, discusses how the company is leveraging technology to enhance the passenger experience amid a tourism boom.



“We aim to make the passenger journey as peaceful, easy and stress free as possible. We will be leveraging digital solutions such as self-service, mobile services and biometry,” says Pipon.



Also in our September edition, we have the latest news and insight from Australia’s GapGEO as well as global communications group LEWIS, which has signed up to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Tech She Can charter to encourage more women into STEM roles.



For our City Focus, we have zoomed in on the Indian capital of New Delhi and we’ve also brought you a list of the best hotels for business events and meetings in APAC.



Don’t forget to check out our other company features on global insurer Marsh’s Indonesia operations, KPMG, University of Tasmania, Bollore Logistics, Chayora, Jabil, Masan Resources, Sunshine Insurance Group, Surbana Jurong and Telekom Malaysia.