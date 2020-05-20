The August issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

Welcome to the August issue of Business Chief Asia!

Dole International is one of the largest fruit producers in the world, and it is currently undergoing a procurement transformation that will give it an even sharper competitive edge. Arindam Sengupta, VP Strategic Sourcing & Procurement at the company, spoke with Business Chief about how strategic and technological innovations are revolutionising agribusiness supply chains.

“Our data was very segmented, mostly very manual and driven by different legacy systems,” he says. “One of the first things that we decided, which has already been rolled out, is a single ERP from agri to marketing – end to end. That will enable us to capture and make visible data on what we are doing, where we are spending and what we are and aren’t doing correctly.”

SEE ALSO:

Dell EMC - Asia's go-to digital transformation solutions provider

City Focus - Shanghai

Top 10 - Richest people in Asia

Read the latest issue of Business Chief, Asia edition, here

Elsewhere, Dmitri Chen, COO at Dell EMC, discusses how the technological solutions provider is able to tailor its extensive offering across Asia to maximise the efficacy of digital transformations.

This month’s City Focus takes us to Shanghai, one of China’s largest cities and a thriving hub of Asian business, and the Top 10 examines the region’s most influential CEOs.

Don’t forget to check out the in-depth company profiles of Cargo Services Far East, Katoen Natie, Ormond Group, Procter & Gamble, OMD APAC, and more.

If you would like to be featured in an upcoming issue, please get in touch at [email protected].

Enjoy the issue!