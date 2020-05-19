Spark wins rights to England’s Premier League football tournament

The telecommunications firm, Spark New Zealand, has won the rights to air England’s Premier League football tournament.

Spark has secured a three-year contract, spanning between August 2019 and May 2022.

The company has additionally added the rights to Manchester United’s exclusive television channel to its sports portfolio – which features the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The firm will offer the football league and Manchester United TV through subscription on its sports platform.

“We are setting out to transform the way sport is distributed and viewed in New Zealand - in the same way general entertainment viewing has been transformed by the likes of Lightbox, Netflix and YouTube,” stated Simon Moutter, Managing Director of Spark.

“We've carefully considered the different models and will be looking to replicate the good things other businesses have done and learn from the challenges they've had – all the while thinking carefully about how sports media fits in a New Zealand context.”

“It will offer a whole lot more freedom when it comes to what you watch, where you watch and, with Kiwis now owning more than 5 million internet-capable devices, what you watch it on,” commented Jeff Latch, Head of Spark Sport.

“We're confident once Kiwis experience sports streaming they'll never go back to traditional television viewing alone.”